University’s Willed Body Program pausing donations
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
UH MANOA /JABSOM
Steven Labrash:
He is director of the Willed Body Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree