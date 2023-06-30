comscore University’s Willed Body Program pausing donations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University’s Willed Body Program pausing donations

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • UH MANOA /JABSOM <strong>Steven Labrash: </strong> <em>He is director of the Willed Body Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa </em><em>John A. Burns School of Medicine </em>

A too-full morgue has led the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine to reluctantly announce it cannot take any more body donations to its Willed Body Program until probably 2024. Read more

