Waiahole Valley lease arbitration deadline extended

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. has agreed to a two-week extension for Waiahole Valley lessees at Gov. Josh Green’s request. James Song, who has been farming in Waiahole Valley since 1976, was one of many in the community who held signs Wednesday urging mediation.

Gov. Josh Green announced Thursday that Waiahole Valley residents with state land leases for house lots will have two additional weeks to avert arbitration over rent increases. Read more

