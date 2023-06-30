Hawaii Beat | Sports Star Elite Cage Fighting card set for Sept. 9 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Star Elite Cage Fighting will hold a card Sept. 9 at the Aloha Stadium parking lot. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Star Elite Cage Fighting will hold a card Sept. 9 at the Aloha Stadium parking lot. The event was approved by the Stadium Authority at Thursday’s monthy meeting. The card is not yet set, nor is the starting time. But the promotion will have use of the area from 5 to 10 p.m. There was little news about the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The timeline for the new stadium’s construction remains for the contract to be awarded in 2025, with the facility ready for the University of Hawaii’s 2028 football season, a state planner said. Previous Story Aikau says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after heart surgery Next Story Television and radio – June 30, 2023