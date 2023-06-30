Star Elite Cage Fighting card set for Sept. 9

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Star Elite Cage Fighting will hold a card Sept. 9 at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

The event was approved by the Stadium Authority at Thursday’s monthy meeting.

The card is not yet set, nor is the starting time. But the promotion will have use of the area from 5 to 10 p.m.

There was little news about the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.

The timeline for the new stadium’s construction remains for the contract to be awarded in 2025, with the facility ready for the University of Hawaii’s 2028 football season, a state planner said.