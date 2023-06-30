comscore Star Elite Cage Fighting card set for Sept. 9 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Star Elite Cage Fighting card set for Sept. 9

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Star Elite Cage Fighting will hold a card Sept. 9 at the Aloha Stadium parking lot. Read more

Previous Story
Aikau says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after heart surgery
Next Story
Television and radio – June 30, 2023

Scroll Up