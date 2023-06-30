State champion wrestler Labuanan sets gold standard
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:59 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY MICHAEL LABUANAN
Mikah Labuanan claimed titles in the freestyle, Greco and folkstyle divisions at the USA Wrestling Western States Championships last weekend in Utah.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree