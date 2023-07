Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Years ago when I served on the city’s Committee for Accessible Transportation, we were given a presentation by the organizers of the city’s rail project. We were hopeful it would help solve our transit problems. However, one question immediately came up: “Will all stations have bathrooms?”

The answer at that time was, “Yes, but not at every one.” The members seemed to feel some relief, but I could tell they were not totally happy.

Now we learn there will be none. This will certainly be a problem for riders with children, the elderly, and people with handicaps.

I volunteer and work for the Oahu Rail and Land Co. Railroad operated by the Hawaiian Railway Society. Some people call it “the real railroad,” and I am glad to to say our station has bathrooms.

Thomas Baty

Kalihi Valley

