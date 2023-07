Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My suggestion: “Pie in the Sky-Line.” Read more

My suggestion: “Pie in the Sky-Line.”

It’s years behind schedule, billions over budget, and nowhere near finished. In fact, no one is sure where the finish line will be.

Many mayors past and present have given us some of that Pie in the Sky hyperbole as they touted this magical project, designed to alleviate our traffic problems.

Not seeing the magic. It’s still just Pie in the Sky.

Mollie Foti

Kailua

