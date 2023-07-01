Editorial: Expanding broadband

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than $300 million in federal dollars is flowing into Hawaii to support the expansion and strengthening of the state’s broadband and high-speed internet systems, much of it dedicated to improving access for underserved areas and communities. And more than a third of that amount has been granted with a time limit, which means the state must act quickly to achieve complex and ambitious goals.

The bottom line: Once projects supported by this fire hose of spending are completed, Hawaii’s residents must experience a sea change in the quality of the state’s internet service. There’s no guarantee that future federal administrations will devote similar resources to Hawaii’s connectivity, so it’s best to think of the federal funding as a now-or-never opportunity.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that almost $150 million in new monies would come to Hawaii as part of a $40 billion nationwide rollout. The new infusion of money will be used exclusively to deliver high-speed internet in rural areas.

Biden’s announcement followed a $115.5 million commitment from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for statewide connectivity projects benefiting “underrepresented and disadvantaged communities,” including residents of public-housing projects in urban Honolulu. This money includes funding to install and improve capability of undersea broadband cable connecting each of the islands, as well as to roll out landed connections. It must be spent by December 2026.

Further, an $87 million Hawaiian Telcom project will expand “middle-mile” fiber broadband infrastructure throughout the state, which combines a federal grant of $37 million with $50 million in matching funds and contributions.

Lt. Gov Sylvia Luke, who is overseeing the state’s broadband expansion efforts, has recognized that not every individual home can be wired, despite the unprecedented funding; some money will be spent on education, as well as providing devices and high-speed service for use at a common community center. That’s proper, to bring access to the widest number of users.

A key part of this effort is assessing need and prioritizing spending. To do this properly, overseers must not only conduct broad outreach, but also carefully scrutinize reported needs to guard against favoritism, misdirected or misspent funds and even the faintest whiff of corruption.

Hawaii’s leaders must take care to leverage broadband access to provide the greatest benefit. If rolled out properly, these projects can improve the quality of life for so-far underserved residents of Hawaii in unprecedented ways, from remote health care to educational and employment opportunities.