comscore Anti-Asian hate, immigration among topics at commission meeting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Anti-Asian hate, immigration among topics at commission meeting

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY OF ALBERT TING Members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders convened at the White House for their fifth public meeting on March 14.

    COURTESY OF ALBERT TING

    Members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders convened at the White House for their fifth public meeting on March 14.

The President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will meet in Honolulu next week — the first time the panel will convene a quarterly in- person meeting outside the mainland. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu’s Skyline is ready to roll

Scroll Up