comscore Carissa Moore clinches WSL Finals spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Carissa Moore clinches WSL Finals spot

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Five-time world champion and world No. 1 Carissa Moore became the first surfer this year to clinch a spot in the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals after advancing in the Vivo Rio Pro Presented by Corona. Read more

Previous Story
State champion wrestler Labuanan sets gold standard

Scroll Up