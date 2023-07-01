Carissa Moore clinches WSL Finals spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Five-time world champion and world No. 1 Carissa Moore became the first surfer this year to clinch a spot in the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals after advancing in the Vivo Rio Pro Presented by Corona in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday.

Moore’s spot in the WSL Final 5 was secured after upsets of Stephanie Gilmore and Tatiana Weston-Webb, two surfers tied for fifth in the world rankings. Moore advanced to the semifinals after defeating fellow local product Bettylou Sakura Johnson 15.33-13.77 in Friday’s quarterfinals.

On the men’s side, John John Florence and Barron Mamiya advanced to today’s quarterfinals with wins in the round of 16. Florence eliminated Hawaii’s Ian Gentil 14.17-9.90, while Mamiya defeated Brazil’s Italo Ferreira. The two will face each other in the quarterfinals.