Kahuku enters football season ranked in MaxPreps Top 100

Two-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku debuted at No. 61 in the first MaxPreps national top 100 football rankings released Thursday.

The Red Raiders, who have won 22 consecutive games against in-state competition, are the only school from Hawaii in the top 100.

Kahuku played two top-10 teams in the country last season. The Red Raiders lost 22-15 to Saint Frances (Md.) Academy at home and were defeated by eventual MaxPreps national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.) 34-7 in Bellflower, Calif.

Saint Frances is ranked sixth in the preseason rankings this year ,with Mater Dei (Calif.) leading the way at No. 1, followed by Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and St. John Bosco.

Kahuku, which opens its season at home on Aug. 12 against Waianae, will play Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in consecutive weeks.

The Red Raiders will fly to California for the second consecutive season for a game against the Monarchs on Sept. 8 and then return to host the Braves on Sept. 16 at Carlton E. Weimer Field.

Kahuku, which lost six players named first-team All-State to graduation last season, return first-team running back Va’aimalae Fonoti, first-team defensive back Aiden Manutai and first-team returner Kaimana Carvalho.

The Red Raiders have at least 12 players with at least one Division I FBS scholarship offer, including seven juniors.

Senior defensive lineman Hyrum Moors has committed to Washington State and offensive lineman Filiva‘a Saluni is one of the top-rated uncommitted prospects from Hawaii in the senior class with an offer sheet including Arizona State, Cal, Hawaii, UCF and San Diego State.

Centennial (Calif.), which debuted at No. 15 in the MaxPreps national rankings, will play Punahou on Sept. 2 in San Diego.