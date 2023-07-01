comscore Kahuku enters football season ranked in MaxPreps Top 100 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku enters football season ranked in MaxPreps Top 100

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho celebrated with his team after the Red Raiders win over Punahou in the 2022 HHSAA Open Division football championship game at Mililani on Nov. 25.

Two-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku debuted at No. 61 in the first MaxPreps national top 100 football rankings released Thursday. Read more

