Column: Is patriotism about power, or the power of aloha?

As we approach another Independence Day in America, it’s appropriate to ponder the meaning of patriotism.

When we were a colony of Great Britain, we focused on decisions that directly impacted the quality of our lives (taxation without representation). As our republic developed, we witnessed our freedom transformed by men of wealth and power. As designed by other men who dominated Western civilization, women and working people experienced less freedom; equal rights were pushed aside so the rich and powerful could preserve their comfortable lifestyles. This control, dominance and male supremacy continues.

The increasing concern about the abuse of our planet, economic diversity, a violent culture and the injustice suffered by too many marginalized people have become the new focus for our damaged republic. In short, we need to rethink and redefine the meaning of patriotism.

It’s probably simplistic to say “we have strayed from the goal of serving the common good” — but when we peel back the layers of concern for our common humanity and how to sustain life on our planet, it comes pretty close. For example, I believe budgets are moral documents: Churches should spend as much on others as themselves; the budgets of cities and corporations should share profits equitably with mayors, CEOs, the public and workers; our federal budget should reflect the same balance — if less is spent on people, less should go to the military.

I’ve always but inaccurately assumed when the words “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” were penned, the inspiration came from a European source. However, it probably came from the culture of Native Americans. The idea of sharing resources (all creation) wasn’t a concept held by Western civilization but a practice of indigenous cultures. Of particular importance is the difference between having an idea and acting on it. The responsibility of sharing ranks high on the list of being a patriot.

What are other concepts that should have a high priority?

This list should include: being kind toward one another — no more bullying, bad manners and road rage; being accepting and understanding — no more hostile language, dualistic thinking or political and religious polarity; being compassionate and cooperative — no more economic disparity, systemic prejudice, private election funding or not working together because of disagreements; living without fear — no more fear of nuclear annihilation, environmental disasters, totalitarian governments, police injustice, gun violence or neighborhood and home violence; sharing our resources — no more living without the basic necessities of life (food, clean water, shelter, education, health care); having our essential liberties intact — no more living without the freedoms of speech, religion and choice.

Basically, I’m tired of Fourth of July parades that feature military bands and marching soldiers. I’d prefer community floats of cooperation and rural scenes of growing food. Rather than hearing a national anthem that glorifies war, I’d prefer one that honors the beauty and essential freedoms of our nation. Patriotism is much more than waving a flag or wearing one.

In addition, rather than hearing another news report about the stock market, inflation, the cost of housing (the increasing number of people experiencing houselessness) or the latest crime, I’d like to hear some good news about people helping each other, working for equity and justice, and generally, making contributions to the common good. All this, not because it will bring recognition or extra cash but, simply, because it’s the right thing to do.

The best way to be a patriot is by being a good person and a good citizen. It doesn’t require fireworks nor, even, a parade — just living a life of loving service, living a life of aloha.

Kailua resident John Heidel is a retired Christian minister, social justice activist and interfaith advocate.