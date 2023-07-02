comscore Column: Cut the caffeine and get some sleep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Cut the caffeine and get some sleep

  • By Jewel Guillermo
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Jewel Guillermo

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Jewel Guillermo

Many students rely on caffeine to temporarily perk up their energy. In fact, 83.2% of teens reported being regular caffeine drinkers. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Governor’s veto list

Scroll Up