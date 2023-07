Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was extremely disappointed with our three Hawaii congressional members who blasted the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action policies (“Hawaii leaders blast ruling against affirmative action,” Star-Advertiser, June 30).

I am not writing to express any positive or negative opinions about the rulings. Hawaii has a majority of people who are of Asian descent. I feel that our congressional members should remain silent regarding policies that discriminate against Asians.

I feel that these policies are a slap against Black Americans, who are made to believe that they need help because they are inferior to others. Black Americans are not inferior! Correct the inferior education system in certain states that does not provide quality education to Black Americans.

Do not play politics.

Michael Isokane

Kapahulu

