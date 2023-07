Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank goodness the state Department of Land and Natural Resources will be studying the carrying capacity of the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District (“Pupukea study to propose management strategies,” Star-Advertiser, June 26). I can tell you from first-hand experience that during COVID lockdown the reef and the fish came back in spades; even eagle rays and mantas came closer to shore.

But tourism is back with a vengeance. One now must swim farther out to see many of the special marine species. Even the coral is losing its colors the closer it is to shore.

There are also tourist snorkel boats coming out to Pupukea several times a day, and they seem to anchor too close. There needs to be a limit on tourist boat trips.

Three Tables is busier the days that Hanauma Bay is closed, but I’m told that Three Tables is now being pinned on social media and written about in tourist books and magazines.

Pupukea really needs to be preserved and I welcome any study that will help our special area, but it seems we may be studying the all-too-obvious: too many people equals overuse, which will always be harmful and impactful on our kai and aina.

Penny Nakamura

Haleiwa

