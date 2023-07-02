comscore Garden Club of Honolulu hosts flower and horticulture show | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Garden Club of Honolulu hosts flower and horticulture show

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Best in Show in Floral Design, by Debbie Stockstill, was inspired by the iconic Japanese painting of a giant wave by Hokusai.

    Best in Show in Floral Design, by Debbie Stockstill, was inspired by the iconic Japanese painting of a giant wave by Hokusai.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kitty Wo won second place and The Garden Club of America’s Fenwick Medal for her floral design, also inspired by Hokusai’s wave painting.

    Kitty Wo won second place and The Garden Club of America’s Fenwick Medal for her floral design, also inspired by Hokusai’s wave painting.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A reception table design, “Sake Cocktails Sony Open,” by Fredrica “Ricki” Cassiday, won an honorable mention award.

    A reception table design, “Sake Cocktails Sony Open,” by Fredrica “Ricki” Cassiday, won an honorable mention award.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A functional table design by Jan Tucker and co-exhibitor Susu Markham won first place.

    A functional table design by Jan Tucker and co-exhibitor Susu Markham won first place.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Erin Choy won first place and a Certificate of Excellence in ­Botanical Arts for designing her sushi plate with a wide variety of plant materials.

    Erin Choy won first place and a Certificate of Excellence in ­Botanical Arts for designing her sushi plate with a wide variety of plant materials.

Exhibits of vast and complex variety were centered around the theme “Oceans: Beyond the Reef,” in the club’s first major show since 2018, held June 23 to 25. Read more

