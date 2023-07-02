Garden Club of Honolulu hosts flower and horticulture show
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Best in Show in Floral Design, by Debbie Stockstill, was inspired by the iconic Japanese painting of a giant wave by Hokusai.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kitty Wo won second place and The Garden Club of America’s Fenwick Medal for her floral design, also inspired by Hokusai’s wave painting.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A reception table design, “Sake Cocktails Sony Open,” by Fredrica “Ricki” Cassiday, won an honorable mention award.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A functional table design by Jan Tucker and co-exhibitor Susu Markham won first place.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Erin Choy won first place and a Certificate of Excellence in Botanical Arts for designing her sushi plate with a wide variety of plant materials.
