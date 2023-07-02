Garden Club of Honolulu hosts flower and horticulture show

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Creativity, innovation and perfectionism culminated in works of art glorifying plant life at the Garden Club of ­Honolulu’s 2023 flower and horticulture show last weekend, appropriately held at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Exhibits of vast and complex variety were centered around the theme “Oceans: Beyond the Reef,” in the club’s first major show since 2018, held June 23 to 25. A total of 240 submissions came from the Garden Club of Honolulu and The Garden Club of America member clubs across the United States.

About 85 judges from the mainland awarded the prizes, including these best-in-show winners:

Nancy Shaw for horticulture; Erin Choy, botanical arts; and Gail Atwater, needle arts — all from the Garden Club of Honolulu. Others winners for floral design went to Debbie Stockstill of the Monroe Garden Study League of Louisiana; and for photography, Stephanie Young of the ­Paducah Garden Club of Kentucky.

Kitty Wo, current president of the Honolulu club, placed second in the floral design contest and was also awarded The Garden Club of America Fenwick Medal, which recognizes a creative work of outstanding beauty using predominantly fresh plant material.

The Ann Lyon Crammond Education Award went to Alice Guild for the Hawaiian Canoe Plant Exhibit. The entire show was dedicated to Guild, a member since 1987, for her ongoing leadership, talent and knowledge.

Complete results will be available on the gchonolulu.org website.