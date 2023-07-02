comscore Here are 3 ways to jazz up your daily stroll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Here are 3 ways to jazz up your daily stroll

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mike Quinn is a regular dog walker at the Hawaiian Humane Society. He goes there on Monday mornings, spending up to three hours walking about 15 dogs.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Walking Soccer, a game that requires players to walk, not run, is gaining popularity in Hawaii. Mari Li kicks the ball while Jeff Hart, left, and Julie Sestak stay focused on the ball during a weekend game at the Waipio Soccer complex.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Mike Quinn, a retired manager at UPS, walks a dog during his weekly visit to the Hawaiian Humane Society. He has been walking dogs there for the past year.

  • COURTESY WALK WITH A DOC Walkers at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu ­Regional Park. Dr. Theresa Wee founded the Central Oahu chapter of Walk with a Doc.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Alvin Li, left, maneuvers against John Keawe during a recent Walking Soccer game at the Waipio Soccer complex.

But what if the walk around the block, or the hike on the familiar trail, is getting a little monotonous? Read more

