Everyone in South Korea is now younger by one to two years with a new law that took effect on Wednesday.

For generations, South Koreans used their “Korean age” vs. calendar age, which the rest of the world follows. When a child was born, they were considered to be 1 year old; on New Year’s Day, everyone ages another year despite their date of birth.

So if a child is born on Dec. 31, they would be a year old; the following day, Jan. 1, the child turns 2.

Now, with some exceptions, South Korea will officially use a person’s date of birth to count their age.

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 5-6

6:40 p.m. today

As Seung-won drops off So-yoon at home, he witnesses Park Joon-mo assaulting his wife. Seung-won tries to stop him, but kills him in the process.

Episodes 7-8

7:50 p.m. today

There were no coincidences during various events — including Woo-tak taking Jae-chan to Hong-joo’s pork belly restaurant and running into Yoo-bum. Woo-tak knew all along that Seung-won was Jae-chan’s younger brother.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yeon Joo and Ji Sun try to shed light on Minister Yoo’s wrongdoings at the wedding. Han Soo is forced to change his plan when a vital witness disappears. Yeon Joo collapses at her wedding.

Episode 16 (FINALE)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Minister Yoo is accused of poisoning Yeon Joo. Han Soo takes the royal doctor to diagnose Yeon Joo’s illness. Will Yeon Joo sacrifice herself for revenge?

“Good Supper”

Episodes 37-38

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su learns of Sook-jung’s plan. Da-jung confides in O-bok. Sook-jung questions Kyung-su’s true feelings for Young-shin. Young-shin makes a decision about the adoption.

Episodes 39-40

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Sook-jung’s real relationship with Kyung-su is revealed. Jung-hoon asks Da-jung how she’d feel if he and Young-shin started a relationship. Jong-kwon asks Sook-jung for a divorce, and she in turn asks for alimony.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 53

7:50 p.m. Friday

Damdeok refuses to believe that it was Ko Un who plotted with the Khitan. Houyan attempts to take advantage of the shortage of resources in Goguryeo.

Episode 54

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok orders the execution of Ha Muji, as he has intimate knowledge of Goguryeo that could help enemy kingdoms. Ha Muji manages to escape. A few days later, he appears before King Jinsa.

