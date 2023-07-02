Listen to the words of Hawaii’s wartime citizens
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA CENTER FOR ORAL HISTORY
Rosaline Calasa Ventura, Roland Dacoscos, Agnes Eun Soon Rho Chun, Fred Kaneshiro
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree