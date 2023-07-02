comscore Affirmative action ruling could test admission policies at Hawaii schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Affirmative action ruling could test admission policies at Hawaii schools

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Lanakila Mangauil, left, leads Kamehameha students in an oli during the Aha Aloha Aina workshop on Nov. 25, 2019, at Kamehameha’s Kapalama campus.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu Lanakila Mangauil, left, leads Kamehameha students in an oli during the Aha Aloha Aina workshop on Nov. 25, 2019, at Kamehameha’s Kapalama campus.

The admissions policy at the private Kamehameha Schools is to “give preference to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry to the extent permitted by law,” following the will of Bernice Pauahi Bishop, who died in 1884. Read more

Previous Story
Holiday travel boosts passengers, airline woes
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up