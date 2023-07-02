Defense contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. is under investigation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The federal Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the Internal Revenue Service are investigating potential financial and tax crimes by defense contractor Hawaiian Native Corp. and its 11 Dawson subsidiaries.

Agents from the two agencies on Tuesday executed a search warrant at the company’s office at 900 Fort Street Mall. Federal agents did not search the company’s Denver office.

DCIS is the criminal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of the Inspector General.

“We cannot comment on the allegations, but we are cooperating with the investigators and providing all requested information,” according to a statement from a Dawson spokesperson who declined to be named.

Hawaiian Native Corp. and Dawson founder and CEO Christopher Dawson declined Honolulu Star- Advertiser requests for an interview.

“The Hawaiian Native Corporation is cooperating with the government’s efforts to obtain records for a federal investigation and will continue to assist investigators. Transparency is very important to our organization and we intend to provide all requested information,” the spokesperson said. “This investigation will not impact our operations, our support for Native Hawaiian community programs, or our ability to serve and support our federal government clients.”

The company, which has been in business for 29 years, employs 1,200 people across 18 offices in 47 states. The Dawson website describes the operation as “a Native Hawaiian global business enterprise” serving the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal government clients “while benefiting our Native Hawaiian community.”

The Dawson companies are subsidiaries of Hawaiian Native Corp., “a Native Hawaiian Organization federally certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2004,” according to the website. Core serv­ices include professional and technical services, construction, operations and maintenance, and environmental services.