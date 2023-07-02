Pearlridge satellite city hall reverts hours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After being forced by its landlord to open an hour later than usual starting in April, the city’s largest satellite city hall is resuming its traditional 9-to-5 business hours effective today. Read more

However, the Pearlridge Satellite City Hall will operate strictly on an appointment-only basis from 9 to 10 a.m. to manage customer flow, according to a news release from the city Department of Customer Services. No standby or walk-in express line services will be allowed during that first hour.

The Pearlridge Satellite City Hall daily provides 200 to 300 customers a variety of services ranging from motor vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals to water bill payments and HOLO card purchases and renewals.

Located in the Pearlridge Center indoor mall, the satellite city hall was required by mall management to shift gears April 17 and delay opening its doors until 10 a.m. Discussions between mall management and satellite city hall officials resulted in the business hours switching back to a 9 a.m. start time, the release said.

“We appreciate Pearlridge mall management for working with us to revert back to our original hours, allowing us to refocus on more efficiently serving the public at our busiest satellite city hall,” said DCS Director Kim Hashiro in the release.

Appointments for the first hour can be made only at AlohaQ.org. Customers with appointments between 9 and 10 a.m. must enter the site from the top-level monorail entrance of Pearlridge Center off Moanalua Road, where they will be greeted and escorted to their appointment by satellite city hall staff.

Once their transaction is completed, customers will be escorted out of the mall.

For more information, visit honolulu.gov/CSD.