Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Passengers packed a westbound Skyline train Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Four-year-old Bailey Bento watched as a train entered the Pearlridge station.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A westbound Skyline train approached the Pearlridge station during Friday’s opening of the first phase of the $9.8 billion rail line. Passengers can ride the rail for free through the Fourth of July with a valid HOLO card.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Children wave to an oncoming Skyline train at the grand opening on Friday.