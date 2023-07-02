comscore Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Passengers packed a westbound Skyline train Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Four-year-old Bailey Bento watched as a train entered the Pearlridge station.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A westbound Skyline train approached the Pearlridge station during Friday’s opening of the first phase of the $9.8 billion rail line. Passengers can ride the rail for free through the Fourth of July with a valid HOLO card.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Children wave to an oncoming Skyline train at the grand opening on Friday.

Even with the first phase of the $9.8 billion rail line officially open, it’s still unclear how many passengers are needed to ride the system, how much revenue they would generate and what the real costs of maintenance will be. Read more

