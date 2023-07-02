comscore Supplier in ex-Kauai council member’s drug ring is sentenced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supplier in ex-Kauai council member’s drug ring is sentenced

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Phrystal Puanani Bacio

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Phrystal Puanani Bacio

A 41-year-old Kauai woman who was a backup supplier of methamphetamine to former Kauai County Council member Arthur Brun’s drug-trafficking organization was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Holiday travel boosts passengers, airline woes
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up