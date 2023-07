Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday's games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> The Oakland A’s recalled Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) on Friday and he threw a scoreless inning in a 7-4 win over the White Sox.

>> Atlanta pitcher Kirby Yates (Kauai) has struck out nine batters across five scoreless innings in his past four appearances. He notched his first save of the season Monday and his third win Wednesday.

>> Of his struggles this season, Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (Kamehameha-Hawaii/UH) told Seattle Sports: “I’ve been in this league for nine years — it’s my 10th year — and you tend to understand that tough times like this come. You play the game long enough, you’re gonna go through struggles, you’re gonna go through things because guys have books out on you for years and years and years, so you tend to understand that sometimes they’re just gonna have your number. You know, there was a lot of moving parts for me this year coming into Seattle with the acquisition … my second child and just making a big move to a totally different division. So there’s just a learning curve that came with everything. But now it’s starting to warm up so the ball’s starting to fly and confidence is starting to get a little higher now.”

>> Pitcher Joey Cantillo (Kailua) was named to the Futures Game roster Tuesday. The prospect showcase will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on MLB Network and Peacock. A scouting report on MLB.com says that Cantillo “has added velocity in the last couple of years, now working with a 91-95 mph fastball that touches 98 to complement a plus Vulcan changeup that tumbles at the plate.”

>> The Blue Jays assigned pitcher Jackson Rees (Hawaii), who was on the development list, to the rookie Florida Complex League Blue Jays on Tuesday.

>> The Blue Jays demoted catcher Kekai Rios (Kamehameha/Hawaii) to the High A Vancouver Canadians from the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday.

>> Pitcher Codie Paiva (Kamehameha) has rejoined the Quebec Capitales of the Frontier League but has not appeared in a game yet this season.

