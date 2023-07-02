comscore Moore, Florence out in semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moore, Florence out in semifinals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and John John Florence were both eliminated in the semifinals of the Vivo Rio Pro Presented by Corona in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Read more

