Moore, Florence out in semifinals

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and John John Florence were both eliminated in the semifinals of the Vivo Rio Pro Presented by Corona in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Read more

Both were eliminated by the eventual champion. Moore was knocked out by American Caitlin Simmers 13.67-9.56. Florence was defeated by Yago Dora of Brazil 10.60-6.50.

Moore secured a spot in the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals on Friday by advancing to the semifinals of the event. Florence entered the event ranked seventh, and moved up one spot to sixth. The top five ranked surfers qualify for the Finals.

Hawaii trio into Girls’ Junior Championship

Hawaii golfers Kara Kaneshiro, Nicole Ikeda and Leia Chung all shot 3-under 69 to qualify for the 74th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

Kaneshiro, who enters Colorado State in the fall, is a two-time Hawaii Women’s State Amateur champion. She was named the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association Player of the Year in 2021.

Chung of Wahiawa qualified for the event in 2021. The Boise State student captured three Hawaii State Junior Golf Association titles from 2019 to 2021 and won a state championship with Leilehua High School.

Ikeda, a rising senior at Punahou School, won the Hawaii State Golf Association title in 2023. She also qualified for the 2023 FCG Callaway World Junior Golf Championship.

The Championship will be held at the Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colo., starting on July 21.