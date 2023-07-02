Manu O Ke Kai remains undefeated amid postseason push

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the summer outrigger canoe paddling season shifts into its second half, competing crews at Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club Regatta continued the push toward the postseason on Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

In addition to competing for individual race medals, crews battled for vital points with the goal of qualifying for the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta slated for Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on cumulative point standings, so the difference between finishing one place higher or lower in any given week can make the difference between qualifying and missing out.

In the men’s masters 40 race, the Waikiki Beach Boys (25 points) entered the day with a cumulative point advantage over Manu O Ke Kai (20), Lokahi (17) and Team Olelo (12). The Beach Boys extended that lead with a crucial victory, completing the 1/2-mile race in 3 minutes, 57.38 seconds and holding off a late charge from Lokahi (4:03.99) and Manu (4:04.90) as well as Team Olelo (4:19.23) and Waikiki Yacht Club (4:19.97).

“Every win we get is big and counts a lot toward points at the end of the season, so this is a really good feeling,” winning Beach Boys crewmember Eric Lentz said.

The winning crew of Lentz, Steve Gerwig, Joe Giovannini, Swenson Ikertang, Sean Quigley and Lale Turcan had to overcome a “choppy” middle stretch of the race with a strong start and home stretch push.

“Most of the guys in the boat are coaches, so we should know what we’re doing,” Lentz said.

Manu O Ke Kai continued its undefeated season with a wire-to-wire victory, as the four-time defending Hui Wa‘a AAA Division (29-plus events) champion claimed its fifth straight large division trophy of 2023 by racking up a regatta-high 18 victories, seven second-place finishes and seven third-place results. The orange-and-white-clad club amassed 202 points and bested ‘Alapa Hoe (80 points).

Through 29 races, Manu established a 120-77-63 advantage over Ka Mo‘i and Lokahi, and it added to the winning margin throughout the afternoon. The Haleiwa-based club continued its dominant run, posting its 31st win in the organization’s past 33 regattas dating back to 2017.

Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i claimed the AA Division (15-28 events) with 103 points and held off Kaneohe (93 points), Lokahi (87 points) and Waikiki Yacht Club (40 points).

Lahui O Ko‘olauloa took home the A Division (up to 14 events) title with 43 points, while Waikiki Beach Boys and Kamehameha (35 points each) tied for second; Windward Kai (34 points), Ka Mamalahoe (24 points), I Mua (23 points), Kumulokahi Elks (21 points) and Haleiwa Outrigger (20 points) were next in the small-club division.

“We’re a small club, but every race that we do well in and earn points for means that at the end of the day, you have something to show for it,” Lentz said. “We have pride in our club and pride in the job we did today. It just shows that the hard work we’ve put in is paying off.”

Paddlers competed on a relatively uniform course thanks to the lagoon’s flat conditions coupled with clear skies and light winds.

More than 1,700 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 75-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 44 races spanning 1/4 mile to 1 1/2 miles.

Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second- through sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Hui Wa‘a clubs head west on Saturday for the Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i Regatta at Maili Beach. It will be a homecoming for Ka Mo‘i, which won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch prior to Manu’s current drive for five straight titles.

“We do pretty intense workouts during the week with cardio, sprints and distance,” Lentz said. “Any club will tell you that regatta season is a preparation for the long-distance season. I hope we have a full distance lineup this year, and if you’re not ready for it, that can hurt you. Everything we do here builds our bodies and endurance for those distance races, and this is a lot of fun. There’s good camaraderie and competition, which is always fun. I’m glad that we’re out of COVID and back to being able to do this again.”

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association returns to action Tuesday for the annual Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta held every Fourth of July at Waikiki Beach. The race is the longest continually run outrigger canoe paddling event — it was first held in 1943.

—

Alapa Hoe Canoe Club Regatta

Saturday

at Keehi Lagoon

Team Standings

Division A

Lahui O Koolauloa 43

Waikiki Beach Boys 35

Kamehameha 35

Windward Kai 34

Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 24

I Mua 23

Kumulokahi-Elks 21

Haleiwa Outrigger 20

Kai Poha 19

Team Olelo 17

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 7

Pukana O Ke Kai 7

Kalihi Kai 3

Division AA

Na Keiki O Ka Moi 103

Kaneohe 93

Lokahi 87

Waikiki Yacht Club 40

Division AAA

Manu O Ke Kai 202

’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 80

Individual Results

Girls 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ka’iwa Amantiad, Kayne Chun, Journey Freitas, Alexis-Sofia Lopez-Camit, Kawena Nakai, Karlie Vierra-Silva) 2:41.28; 2. Lokahi 2:43.67; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 2:45.48; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:47.31; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger 2:47.68

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Reign Chun, Sasha Cuellar, Tavita Fuga, Kaua Hudgens, Kikau Hudgens, Douglas Maea) 2:25.92; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 2:30.98; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:35.63; 4. Kaneohe 3:00.63; 5. Windward Kai 3:22.86

Girls 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Leona Gormley, Mahealani Gormley, Olivia Smith, Eliana Stultz, Jayati Sulastri, Ava Williams) 2:15.19; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 2:21.54; 3. Lokahi 2:30.21; 4. Kaneohe 2:30.47; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:34.92

Boys 13

1. Kaneohe (Jaymie Arikawa, Malu Cambra, Lathan Harvest, Cheydan Kanehe, Karter Smith, Makena Smith) 2:03.25; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:05.16; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:12.95; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 2:14.06; 5. Lokahi 2:18.57

Girls 14

1. Kaneohe (Jayley Arikawa, Kaella Lauro, La’akea Loo, Josalyn Nakayama Yogi, Eva Rosario, Hayden Smith) 2:04.89; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:11.13; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 2:11.42; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:13.60; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger 2:24.61

Boys 14

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kekai Amantiad, Colt Gomersall, Sky Hirota, Kingston Kealoha, Kea Lerner, Alec Pao) 1:58.08; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:03.05; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:04.49; 4. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:07.70; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 2:15.36

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Kaneohe (Kaui Ahquin, Jaymie Arikawa, Hoonani Cambra, La’akea Loo, Ayden Salis, Karter Smith) 2:13.30; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:19.50; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:20.49; 4. Lokahi 2:25.67; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:25.90

Mixed Novice B

1. Windward Kai (Tyra Arends, Elton Johnson, Colleen Miller, Enrique Pacheco, Jessica Schwarz, Kaleo Teves) 1:54.33; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 1:57.47; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 1:57.93; 4. Kamehameha 1:59.83; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:00.39

Women Novice B

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Haley Mathis, Jill Rabaino, Rochelle Ramirez, Amber Rose, Meg Thomander, Sunny Unga) 2:13.94; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:20.09; 3. Windward Kai 2:20.47; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:21.89; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger 2:29.42

Men Novice B

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Johnny Beck, Guilherme Fernandes Da Silva, Nathan Lancaster, Mick Radoiu, Andrei Tregubov, Keegan Willis) 4:09.75; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:09.92; 3. Windward Kai 4:14.96; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:26.08

Girls 15

1. Na Keiki O Ka Moi (Adrian Akau, Tyler Kaopuiki, Faith Manlapit, Brystie Raspotnik, Lola Raspotnik, Leichelle Tabangcura) 4:36.90; 2. Lokahi 4:49.07; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:11.59; 4. Kaneohe 5:13.01; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:21.09

Boys 15

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kyan Ching, Hakea Clarke, Van Gormley, Sam Harris, Seth Thomason, Kyle Tkatch) 4:01.03; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:06.03; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:08.94; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:11.65; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:31.54

Girls 16

1. Kamehameha (Kanani Akau, Taylor Gonsalves, Aaliyah Ito, Lily Merritt, Mahina Monsarrat-Ohelo, Maelia Thomas) 4:40.96; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:52.56; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:04.94; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:10.29; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:29.79

Boys 16

1. Lokahi (Kama Akana-Phillips, Kia Arroyo, Dayson Li’i, Keilen Maon, Kai Naus, Jahsiah Sabanal) 4:15.20; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 3:50.93; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:07.68; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 3:55.96; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:55.47

Girls 18

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ivy Burgoyne, Ihilani Chang, Shavelle Goodell-Wilson, Kyra Kalili, Ashlyn Liwai, Keala Rangel) 4:43.84; 2. Lokahi 4:47.98; 3. Kamehameha 4:48.21; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:54.46; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:06.47

Boys 18

1. Kaneohe (Jaysse Arikawa, Elijah Dominici, Dallas Kumai, Laulima Mortensen-Young, Makoa Nielsen-Cabagason, Gary Okumura) 3:52.15; 2. Lokahi 3:52.31; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:56.33; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:02.69; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:09.97

Mixed Boys and Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Dan Jean-Baptiste, Logan Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Gerricka Pang, Lexy Saena, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:05.76; 2. Kaneohe 4:16.95; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:19.51; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 422:15.55; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:27.46

Women 75

1. Na Keiki O Ka Moi (Bea Anderson, Kathleen Cameron, Georgia Campbell, Aunty Kalei Keamo, Randy Pisani, Geri Tavares) 6:11.80

Men 75

1. Lokahi (Wayne Babineau, Lee Buhre, Ka’ai Fernandez, Shaka Madali, Bob Miller, Tay Perry) 4:48.09; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:54.51

Women 70

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Brenda Bunting, Gloria Butterworth, Judy Myers, Dawn Peerson, Yolanda Racca, Charlyn Sales) 5:22.32; 2. Kai Poha 5:26.40; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 5:31.95

Men 70

1. Lokahi (Ka’ai Fernandez, Colin Galang, Marshall Giddens, Shaka Madali, Billy Rees Jr, Burt Shimoda) 4:27.55; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:37.03; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:37.33

Women 65

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kay Burgoyne, Susie Giambalvo, Dawn Peerson, Yolanda Racca, Ginger Williams, Isabelle Yao) 5:25.50

Men 65

1. Team Olelo (Wink Arnott, Mark Denzer, Kevin Maloney, Kevin Mokuahi, Douglas Ostrem, Eddie Perreira Jr) 4:18.24; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:26.37; 3. Lokahi 4:29.73

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club (Joy Arizumi, Joan Bennet, Annie Ching, Cecile Chisholm, Lyn Dubbs, Lorene Hopkins) 5:12.41; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:16.84; 3. Kaneohe 5:20.73; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 5:33.45

Men 60

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Harold Fisher, John Hoogsteden, Ed Kama, Michael Knott, Tim Knott, Charlie Walker) 4:08.95; 2. Kamehameha 4:15.33; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:23.50; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:29.26; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:37.66

Women 55

1. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Mahina Chillingworth, Lei Cunningham, Marsha Kaleikau, Maile Kaohi-Demello, Bernie Moniz, Charmaine Vergara) 4:58.97; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:00.25; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:10.26; 4. Kaneohe 5:30.94; 5. Team Olelo 6:19.33

Men 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Moi (Al Cambra, Hiro Ito, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Duane Samson, Roy Silva) 4:05.99; 2. I Mua 4:10.58; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:23.74; 4. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:26.81; 5. Team Olelo 4:29.39

Women 50

1. Haleiwa Outrigger (Makana Clarke, Kris Kim-Kawamoto, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, Linda Thoresen, Tani Waye) 4:38.46; 2. Windward Kai 4:40.87; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:49.29; 4. Kai Poha 5:00.54; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:03.34

Mixed Men and Women 55

1. Windward Kai (Miki Defiesta, Ronnie Huddy, Kaipo Miller, Carmen Pilien, Steve Silva, Thomas Vinigas) 4:20.13; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:20.38; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:20.74; 4. Kamehameha 4:27.20; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:33.99

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Sam Fisher 3rd, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Schlotman, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams) 3:49.17; 2. Kamehameha 4:07.86; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:15.18; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:25.92

Women Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Monique Cole, Annie Courville, Lei Fisher, Rachel Harris, Niki Kirby, Sami Palhano ) 4:42.33; 2. Kaneohe 4:44.53; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:48.91; 4. Team Olelo 4:50.55; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:54.49

Men Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, Kamu Flynn, Pomai Hoapili, Reinier Serra) 3:58.84; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:02.92; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:04.11; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:13.33; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:14.29

Women Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Monet Bisch, Jenna Kiejko, Kiani Watkins-Deckert) 4:24.10; 2. Kaneohe 4:30.57; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:44.58; 4. I Mua 4:50.89; 5. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:54.31

Men Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai 3:38.32

(David Fuga, Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Ramsey Van Blyenburg, Tim Vierra); 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:48.58; 3. Kai Poha 4:01.18; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:04.01; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:06.43

Women Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Barbara Souki, Lili Taliulu, Bree Thuston, Carla Vierra) 4:23.88; 2. Kaneohe 4:33.57; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:40.59; 4. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:47.55; 5. Windward Kai 4:55.47

Men Sophomore

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Nai Kahale, Christian Mercado, Seth Ramolete, Harley Salis, Kamu Valmoja) 3:50.55; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:59.08; 3. Lokahi 4:00.21; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:07.18; 5. I Mua 4:23.33

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Monet Bisch, Ivy Blomfield, Kelly Godwin, Catharine Griffin, Kuulei Zoller) 14:57.83; 2. Lokahi 15:29.76; 3. I Mua 15:48.38; 4. Kaneohe 16:09.63; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 17:28.14

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ama Amantiad, Richard Kamikawa, Doug Osborn, Thomas Schlotman, Thomas Schlotman, Ramsey Van Blyenburg) 13:03.14; 2. I Mua 13:14.15; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 13:22.14; 4. Kaneohe 13:34.84; 5. Lokahi 13:56.45

Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Moi (Tracie Carreiro, Chrystal Haia, Nani Haia, April Polite, Myrnz Resep, Branz Williams) 4:32.69; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:34.85; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:56.34; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:17.31; 5. Kai Poha 5:23.03

Men 40

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Steve Gerwig, Joe Giovannini, Swenson Ikertang, Eric Lentz, Sean Quigley, Lale Turcan) 3:57.38; 2. Lokahi 4:03.99; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:04.90; 4. Team Olelo 4:19.23; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:19.97

Women Open Four

1. Lokahi (Gina Gonce, Chloe Heiniemi, Sarah Post, Esther Widiasih) 5:03.29; 2. Kaneohe 5:07.36; 3. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:07.77; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 5:09.33; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 5:20.32

Men Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Tavita Maea, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Glenn Williams) 4:02.68; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:06.11; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:29.25; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:31.09; 5. I Mua 4:35.40

Mixed Men and Women 40

1. Kamehameha (Shane Hamamoto, Kruza Kruse, Ethan Lema, Gina Letourneur, Lori Lopes, Sarah Tajima-Ueki) 4:23.28; 2. Haleiwa Outrigger 4:28.01; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:28.15; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Moi 4:30.63; 5. Windward Kai 4:31.76

Mixed Men and Women