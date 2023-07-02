Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 2, 2023
Ricardo Lopez of Honolulu found a poke bowl menu board at Poh-keh in Gothenburg, Sweden, in July. Photo by Marian Lopez.
Pearl City resident Steven Kunihisa spotted the Pualani Hair salon while exploring the area near Kokusai Dori, the main street in Naha, Okinawa,
in November. Photo by Linda Kunihisa.
-
Dexter Ching of Kaneohe discovered the Po-Ke Ono restaurant while visiting Oranjedstad, Aruba, in October. Photo by Nancy Ching.
