Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 2, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Ricardo Lopez of Honolulu found a poke bowl menu board at Poh-keh in Gothenburg, Sweden, in July. Photo by Marian Lopez.

  • Pearl City resident Steven Kunihisa spotted the ­Pualani Hair salon while exploring the area near Kokusai Dori, the main street in Naha, Okinawa, in November. Photo by Linda Kunihisa.

  • Dexter Ching of Kaneohe discovered the Po-Ke Ono restaurant while visiting Oranjedstad, Aruba, in October. Photo by Nancy Ching.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

