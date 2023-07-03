Letter: Hawaii island beach should be protected

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In an increasingly troublesome and difficult world, we often seek solace in places of great beauty and spiritual connection.

Kumukahi, Hawaii’s easternmost point, is such a place. The rising sun is magnificent, there is a major luakini or state temple nearby and there is a stunning, superlative black sand beach on the shore, for which we can thank Pelehonuamea and nature.

Herein lies a deep problem, however. This beach will attract thousands and thousands of tourists, and local people too. And Lower Puna will feel the curse of overtourism.

So most careful management is in order. I propose a state of Hawaii historic and wilderness preserve, where the public walks in with prior permission from the Native Hawaiian families of this area.

This will indeed protect the temple, the Kukii heiau, and all the wildlife and native vegetation.

The temple, by the way, is renowned as the place where Kalakaua got the footing stones for Iolani Palace.

Greg Owen

Pahoa

