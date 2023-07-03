Editorial | Letters Letter: Independent audit of rail project needed Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Randall Roth’s commentary about favors and corruption, getting by with a wink and a nod while accountable parties are advised to look away, is nothing new (“‘Going along to get along’ leads to government corruption,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 29). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Randall Roth’s commentary about favors and corruption, getting by with a wink and a nod while accountable parties are advised to look away, is nothing new (“‘Going along to get along’ leads to government corruption,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 29). Large infrastructure projects in part or in full under the federal tap cause hand-rubbing and drooling for those who are capable of playing the game. The numbers are big, really big. The rail project has been subject to in-house periodic audits on the yet-unfinished system. There is much left to do. It seems to me, as well as to many other curious taxpayers, that paying a national disinterested accounting firm to conduct a forensic accounting to uncover “mistakes” would be money well spent. Chris DiSante St. Louis Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Protect Pupukea from tourist overuse