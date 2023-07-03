Letter: Independent audit of rail project needed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Randall Roth’s commentary about favors and corruption, getting by with a wink and a nod while accountable parties are advised to look away, is nothing new (“‘Going along to get along’ leads to government corruption,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 29).

Large infrastructure projects in part or in full under the federal tap cause hand-rubbing and drooling for those who are capable of playing the game. The numbers are big, really big.

The rail project has been subject to in-house periodic audits on the yet-unfinished system.

There is much left to do. It seems to me, as well as to many other curious taxpayers, that paying a national disinterested accounting firm to conduct a forensic accounting to uncover “mistakes” would be money well spent.

Chris DiSante

St. Louis Heights

