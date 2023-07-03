comscore Letter: Independent audit of rail project needed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Independent audit of rail project needed

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Randall Roth’s commentary about favors and corruption, getting by with a wink and a nod while accountable parties are advised to look away, is nothing new (“‘Going along to get along’ leads to government corruption,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 29). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Protect Pupukea from tourist overuse

Scroll Up