Letter: Senate bill had solutions to Waiahole rent issue

Regarding the astronomical rent increases proposed for Waiahole Valley by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. (HHFDC), this year’s Senate Bill 1195 (which the committees on Ways and Means and Judiciary refused to hear) had some good ideas: Read more

>> “There is no law or policy that requires the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. to increase rent.”

>> Instead of maintaining the current water supply system, which led to budget deficits, “a gravity-fed system fed from the waters of the higher elevation Waiahole ditch would require no electricity, would reduce maintenance costs, and could potentially generate electricity.”

>> The HHFDC is probably not the best entity to manage the valley. “Changing the management of the valley to a community-based management system supported by state agencies with expertise in agriculture and leasing could significantly reduce the state’s costs while improving farmer productivity.”

Regina Gregory

Makiki

