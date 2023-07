Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii President David Lassner has a little light reading through the holiday: the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action for college admissions. Read more

UH has no problem building a diverse campus without any admission quotas, due to Hawaii’s racial mix. But there are programs supporting Native Hawaiians and other groups, and Lassner said there needs to be study of whether any change is needed for compliance. That might take a good while to sort out, so stay attuned in the coming days — or weeks.