Off The News: Willed Body Program on hiatus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine has more bodies than currently needed for surgical training, medical education and research — leading the institution to put a halt to to its Willed Body Program for body donations, beginning July 10. Read more

The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine has more bodies than currently needed for surgical training, medical education and research — leading the institution to put a halt to to its Willed Body Program for body donations, beginning July 10.

The oversupply arose because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a near-complete halt in travel to Hawaii. That cut off a previous flow of about 1,000 doctors a year from across Asia and the Pacific who sought continuing medical education, including surgical training with donated bodies. Reviving this travel for training would be the best outcome.