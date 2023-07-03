comscore Editorial: Liquor agency needs shakeup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Liquor agency needs shakeup

  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

The enforcement arm of the Honolulu Liquor Commission (HLC) is in disarray: short-staffed, demoralized, dysfunctional and by many standards, ineffective. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaiian voices gain influence

Scroll Up