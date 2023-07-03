comscore Hawaii Rep. La Chica selected for Filipino leaders program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Rep. La Chica selected for Filipino leaders program

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  Trish La Chica: The state representative wants to find solutions to the impacts that poverty, corruption and political instability have on citizens' everyday lives

    COURTESY T. LA CHICA

    Trish La Chica:

    The state representative wants to find solutions to the impacts that poverty, corruption and political instability have on citizens’ everyday lives

The Nevada-based Filipino Young Leaders Program has selected Hawaii state Rep. Trish La Chica as one of 15 delegates to participate in its immersion program this year. Read more

