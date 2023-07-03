HUD official focuses on housing, homeless issues

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge is in Hawaii to discuss housing and homeless issues. Read more

Fudge on Sunday visited two affordable housing complexes, meeting with tenants and Native Hawaiian community leaders, and hosting a roundtable conversation with elected officials about federal initiatives to create more affordable housing and fight homelessness.

Fudge visited the Hale Kewalo affordable-housing apartments on Piikoi Street, getting a firsthand look at the complex that provides 128 units consisting of one, two and three-bedroom units for families earning 30% to 60% of the area medium income. Her second stop was at Gregory House, which offers housing primarily to assist people with HIV.

Today the housing secretary will participate in a roundtable discussion on homeless issues at HUD’S Honolulu office with U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Gov. Josh Green.