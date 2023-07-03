Salvation Army kicks off school supply drives across state

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To ensure that isle keiki in need return to the classroom with all the necessary supplies, the Salvation Army is holding a series of back-to-school donation drives on Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Oahu.

Backpacks are needed most, but other requested items include colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators and wide-rule binder paper.

“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki-in-need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year,” said Maj. Troy Trimmer, divisional commander of the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands, in a news release. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”

For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.

The schedule of back-to-school supply drives follows:

Hawaii island

>> The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps, 219 Po­nahawai St., through Aug. 4. Drop off donations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Capt. Felicia LeMar at 808-935-1277 or email felicia.lemar@usw.salvationarmy.org.

>> The Salvation Army Kona Corps, 75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona, through Aug. 4. Drop off donations weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 808-326-2330.

Kauai

>> The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps, 4465 Puolo Road, through Aug. 1. Drop off donations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

>> The Salvation Army Lihue Corps, 4182 Hardy St., through Aug. 1. Drop off donations at the Lihue Corps Thrift Store on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maui

The “Adopt a Backpack” campaign runs through July 21.

>> Maui County Federal Credit Union’s Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku branches and Aloha Pacific Credit Union’s Kahului branch.

>> Participating members of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association will collect donations of school supplies and backpacks, with monetary donations to its online campaign at schoolsupplymaui.org.

>> The Salvation Army Kahului Corps, 45 W. Ka­mehameha Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Call 808-871-6270.

>> The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps, 135 Shaw St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Call 808-661-5335.

Oahu

>> “Cram the Van” at Windward Mall, drive-thru school supply drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 in the parking lot by Kamehameha Highway.

>> The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps, 296 N. Vineyard Blvd., 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 20.

>> The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii, 91-3257 Kuala­kai Parkway, Ewa Beach, 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends through July 30.