Hawaii News

Salvation Army kicks off school supply drives across state

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

To ensure that isle keiki in need return to the classroom with all the necessary supplies, the Salvation Army is holding a series of back-to-school donation drives on Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Oahu. Read more

