Letter: Greet arriving visitors with music and hula

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has a wide range of post-arrival initiatives it could pursue as part of its stewardship services contract from the HTA (“Tourism plans extend beyond stewardship contract, CNHA says,” Star-Advertiser, June 25). Read more

