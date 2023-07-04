Letter: Greet arriving visitors with music and hula

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has a wide range of post-arrival initiatives it could pursue as part of its stewardship services contract from the HTA (“Tourism plans extend beyond stewardship contract, CNHA says,” Star-Advertiser, June 25).

Among these many, for this haole at least, the No. 1 would be a simple, tried-and-true strategy: Greet visitors with Hawaiian music and hula at all the state’s airports. Yes, it’s neither high tech, modern, Diamond Head lights, etc., but it puts our incoming visitors in a “Hawaiian mood” from the moment they step off the plane. After that, you’ve got ‘em, brah.

John Kitchen

Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter