Editorial | Letters Letter: Greet arriving visitors with music and hula Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has a wide range of post-arrival initiatives it could pursue as part of its stewardship services contract from the HTA (“Tourism plans extend beyond stewardship contract, CNHA says,” Star-Advertiser, June 25). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has a wide range of post-arrival initiatives it could pursue as part of its stewardship services contract from the HTA (“Tourism plans extend beyond stewardship contract, CNHA says,” Star-Advertiser, June 25). Among these many, for this haole at least, the No. 1 would be a simple, tried-and-true strategy: Greet visitors with Hawaiian music and hula at all the state’s airports. Yes, it’s neither high tech, modern, Diamond Head lights, etc., but it puts our incoming visitors in a “Hawaiian mood” from the moment they step off the plane. After that, you’ve got ‘em, brah. John Kitchen Kona EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hawaii island beach should be protected