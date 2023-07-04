Letter: Web-designer case about free speech rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sunday’s Big Q was so poorly worded that you shouldn’t even bother tabulating the results. Read more

The question, “Was the Supreme Court correct to allow a web designer to refuse to work with same-sex couples?” did not accurately state the decision nor the underlying issue.

The web designer, like the cake baker in Colorado, has many LGBTQ customers, but in both cases, the two individuals declined to celebrate same-sex marriage by providing specialty items supporting the ceremonies. Their religious beliefs do not support same-sex marriage.

Under the state’s philosophy, it can force artistic professionals who create custom-designed products for their customers to speak what they do not believe or face severe penalties.

The court ruled that when a state attempts to force that service, they were compelling speech and violating the First Amendment. Americans have a right to not be forced by state agencies to send messages that they disagree with.

Carol White

Makiki

