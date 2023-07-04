Editorial | Letters Letter: Web-designer case about free speech rights Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sunday’s Big Q was so poorly worded that you shouldn’t even bother tabulating the results. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Sunday’s Big Q was so poorly worded that you shouldn’t even bother tabulating the results. The question, “Was the Supreme Court correct to allow a web designer to refuse to work with same-sex couples?” did not accurately state the decision nor the underlying issue. The web designer, like the cake baker in Colorado, has many LGBTQ customers, but in both cases, the two individuals declined to celebrate same-sex marriage by providing specialty items supporting the ceremonies. Their religious beliefs do not support same-sex marriage. Under the state’s philosophy, it can force artistic professionals who create custom-designed products for their customers to speak what they do not believe or face severe penalties. The court ruled that when a state attempts to force that service, they were compelling speech and violating the First Amendment. Americans have a right to not be forced by state agencies to send messages that they disagree with. Carol White Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hawaii island beach should be protected