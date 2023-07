Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy Fourth! But don’t get too happy: The Honolulu Police Department is cracking down on impaired driving throughout the whole summer. Through Aug. 31, drivers should be aware of checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations around Oahu. Elsewhere police warnings also have been issued, focused — at least for now — on the holiday itself.

HPD, in fact, has been doing weekly checkpoints since September in a year-long federal sobriety program. Might as well make appointing a designated driver a regular task.