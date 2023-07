Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that people in the U.S. have a right to carry firearms for self defense.

Does that include on the beach? Not In Hawaii. After all, our beautiful beaches hardly seem like dangerous places. But plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit to change the law would disagree.

“There’s a lot of crime at some of the parks and beaches,” said Todd Yukutake, a director of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition, which filed the suit along with three Maui residents. Perhaps. But enough to justify increasing the possibility of someone getting shot? That seems like bad public policy.