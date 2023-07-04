comscore Court rules on vulgarity on vanity plates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court rules on vulgarity on vanity plates

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

An Oahu man is required to surrender his vanity license plates because of an implied profanity after his fight to stop the government from taking them back was denied by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Monique Ibarra, Nanci Kreidman and Sujeong Lee

Scroll Up