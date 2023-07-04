Gov. Green signs bills to improve school facilities, curricula
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. Josh Green on Monday signed several bills related to education that will improve school facilities and curricula. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, state Sen. Michelle Kidani and state Rep. Justin Woodson, standing behind Green, watched the signing of the legislation at Royal School.