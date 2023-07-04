comscore Gov. Green signs bills to improve school facilities, curricula | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Green signs bills to improve school facilities, curricula

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green on Monday signed several bills related to education that will improve school facilities and curricula. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, left, state Sen. Michelle Kidani and state Rep. Justin Woodson, standing behind Green, watched the signing of the legislation at Royal School.

Measures giving the state’s new School Facilities Authority access to millions more dollars and dramatically broader flexibility to build teacher housing and preschool classrooms were among a group of education-related bills signed into law by Gov. Josh Green in a ceremony Monday. Read more

