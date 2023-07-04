comscore Hawaii Housing Authority seeks 10,880 more affordable units | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Housing Authority seeks 10,880 more affordable units

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Hakim Ouansafi, director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, signed an affordable-housing development bill put forth by Gov. Josh Green on Monday at the state Capitol.

  • RENDERING COURTESY HAWAII PUBLIC HOUSING AUTHORITY A rendering shows plans of a redeveloped Mayor Wright complex that includes an additional 2,450 units.

The Hawaii Public Housing Authority has taken on the monumental task of taking its inventory from 1,187 units to an additional 10,880, announcing Monday that it has chosen a developer for its Ka Lei Momi Redevelopment Project at nine existing housing properties over the next decade and beyond. Read more

