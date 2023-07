Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Domestic Violence Action Center has named Monique Ibarra, MSW, as its new chief executive officer, beginning in September. She succeeds DVAC co-founder and former CEO Nanci Kreidman, who retired Friday after 33 years at the helm of the organization. Ibarra has 11 years of nonprofit executive leadership experience and a master’s in social work from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She most recently served as executive director at Maui’s Ka Hale a ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers for the past seven years. Previously, she managed a domestic violence emergency shelter as deputy director of Women Helping Women on Maui.

Hawaii design firm G70 has added Sujeong Lee to its accounting department as an Accounts Receivable staff member. Before joining G70, Lee worked at Paradise Food Distribution as an office accountant where she handled vendor correspondence, oversaw banking reconciliations, assisted with accounting records and ledgers, and managed accounts payable and receivable.

———

Send item to business@staradvertiser.com.