comscore UH alum Hepa earns spot in NBA summer league | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH alum Hepa earns spot in NBA summer league

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa (44) gets around Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa (44) gets around Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Honolulu.

University of Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot said former Rainbow Warrior Kamaka Hepa is on an upward path in his post-college journey. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 4, 2023

Scroll Up