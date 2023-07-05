Letter: Court is making law instead of being arbiter

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Trump-reconstituted conservative U.S. Supreme Court is the most political, reactionary, regressive, misinformed (or disingenuous), corrupt and insensitive court in recent history, with justices imposing their personal, political and societal prejudices on the laws of the land while ignoring the will of the majority of Americans and the elected branches of government. Read more

They are not acting, as the Constitution requires, as arbiters — not makers — of the law. The damage they will inflict to our constitutional rights, unfortunately, is just beginning.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

