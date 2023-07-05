Editorial | Letters Letter: Court is making law instead of being arbiter Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Trump-reconstituted conservative U.S. Supreme Court is the most political, reactionary, regressive, misinformed (or disingenuous), corrupt and insensitive court in recent history, with justices imposing their personal, political and societal prejudices on the laws of the land while ignoring the will of the majority of Americans and the elected branches of government. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Trump-reconstituted conservative U.S. Supreme Court is the most political, reactionary, regressive, misinformed (or disingenuous), corrupt and insensitive court in recent history, with justices imposing their personal, political and societal prejudices on the laws of the land while ignoring the will of the majority of Americans and the elected branches of government. They are not acting, as the Constitution requires, as arbiters — not makers — of the law. The damage they will inflict to our constitutional rights, unfortunately, is just beginning. Francis M. Nakamoto Moanalua Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Greet arriving visitors with music and hula