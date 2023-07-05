comscore Letter: Court is making law instead of being arbiter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Court is making law instead of being arbiter

The Trump-reconstituted conservative U.S. Supreme Court is the most political, reactionary, regressive, misinformed (or disingenuous), corrupt and insensitive court in recent history, with justices imposing their personal, political and societal prejudices on the laws of the land while ignoring the will of the majority of Americans and the elected branches of government. Read more

