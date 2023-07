Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parents teach their kids the concept of taking responsibility for their actions. That includes repayment of student loans and other forms of debt. Kids learn to pay all outstanding charge-card balances to avoid interest and other service fees. Kids quickly learn to budget and prioritize spending habits to avoid being underwater in debt.

With President Joe Biden’s proposed forgiveness of student loans for about 40 million people, he upset the planned actions of students who had a repayment plan in place. Biden’s idea is unfair to kids who paid off their student loan obligations and to kids who never went to college. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Biden’s plan is unconstitutional. Instead of abandoning this ill-conceived idea, Biden continues to seek statutory loopholes to avoid bipartisan legislative approval action.

Biden should immediately consult with Congress to formulate and pass a reasonable and sensible plan aimed at helping people who legitimately need help in meeting their loan obligations. Anything less will adversely impact student loan holders who fail to make timely loan repayments.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

