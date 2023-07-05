Letter: Real independence day for Hawaiians is July 31

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As people go out to buy their red, white and blue, flag-themed items to celebrate July 4 as the great American holiday of Independence, I cringe at having to see the increase of the decor. Read more

As people go out to buy their red, white and blue, flag-themed items to celebrate July 4 as the great American holiday of Independence, I cringe at having to see the increase of the decor.

For me, it is a reminder that one of the greatest bullying military forces on the planet claims to own Hawaii. A boast that no laws, rules or decree will keep it from pursuing its quest of obtaining resources, destroying cultures, and continuing to claim to be the greatest country on Earth by being the biggest destructive force.

The day I celebrate Independence comes at the end of July — July 31, Sovereignty Restoration Day, when Hawaii celebrates its restoration of independence from the British in 1843.

One day we will stop perpetuating the lie of Hawaii being the 50th state, and be the self-sustaining, ‘ahupua‘a system, living islands we long to be.

Summer Yadao

Ewa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter