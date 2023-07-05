Letter: With jobs available, don’t seek free help

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I drove past a place where free food was being given out to people. Now I’m all in favor of helping people who need help if it means that they will otherwise go hungry. But too many people want free assistance instead of going to work. Now, I’m against that.

A lot of places can’t open for business because of a shortage of workers.

I myself went to a restaurant to eat dinner with my wife and asked to be seated, but they said I had a 15- to 20-minute wait. I said why, when I saw many empty seats in the restaurant. She said they don’t have enough servers.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

