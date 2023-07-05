comscore Off The News: More uncertainty at HTA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: More uncertainty at HTA

  Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s director has recommended a “time out” on replacing the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s top leader until the next legislative session convenes, following last-session efforts to zero out HTA’s budget — and to eliminate the HTA altogether, creating an Office of Tourism and Destination Management within DBEDT instead. Read more

