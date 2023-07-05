Off The News: More uncertainty at HTA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s director has recommended a “time out” on replacing the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s top leader until the next legislative session convenes, following last-session efforts to zero out HTA’s budget — and to eliminate the HTA altogether, creating an Office of Tourism and Destination Management within DBEDT instead.

Current HTA CEO John De Fries’ ends his term in September and he will not seek reappointment; holding off on a new CEO leaves more room for a legislative nuclear option. The next question should be: Which path best safeguards and leverages Hawaii’s taxpayer dollars, and provides maximum public accountability?